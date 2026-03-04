Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $20.99 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $1,239,834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,457 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,066,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,221,000 after buying an additional 2,701,229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,080.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,466,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,112,000 after buying an additional 2,353,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 88.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,312,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,862,000 after buying an additional 2,020,135 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

