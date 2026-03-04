Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $13.13 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.10% of Hyatt Hotels worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 843,121 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,067,000. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $1,583,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,195.08. This trade represents a 78.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of H opened at $163.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.40. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $180.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is -107.14%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Featured Articles

