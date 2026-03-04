Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.25% of Installed Building Products worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 94.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 86.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,848,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP stock opened at $326.32 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.97 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $203.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $256.09.

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

