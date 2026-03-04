Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.25% of Repligen worth $18,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3,219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 413,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after buying an additional 400,970 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth $35,782,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $30,991,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $25,672,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at $151,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Repligen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average is $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. Repligen Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.96 and a 12-month high of $175.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.23 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,821 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,181. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.