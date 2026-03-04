Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 16,929 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.18% of Saia worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $226,770,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,599,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Saia by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 825,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,230,000 after buying an additional 166,486 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 403.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,752,000 after acquiring an additional 145,506 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,021,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $414.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $425.00 price objective on Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Saia from $431.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.63.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $414.05 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $789.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $417,038.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,805.60. This trade represents a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,706 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,518.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,455.54. This trade represents a 22.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,533 shares of company stock worth $6,015,055 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

