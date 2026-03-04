Sean Halpin Purchases 200,000 Shares of SciDev (ASX:SDV) Stock

SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV – Get Free Report) insider Sean Halpin purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of A$47,000.00.
SciDev Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About SciDev
