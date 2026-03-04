Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) CEO William Mosley Sells 20,000 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.76, for a total value of $7,695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 395,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,325,329.72. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $21.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $357.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,705,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,615. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $459.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.42 and its 200 day moving average is $280.15.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 33.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

