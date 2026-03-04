SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. SEA had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from SEA’s conference call:

Sea delivered record 2025 results — $23 billion in revenue (+36% YoY), net income of $1.6 billion (up 260% YoY) and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 billion (+75% YoY), driven by across-the-board strength in Shopee, SeaMoney and Garena.

— $23 billion in revenue (+36% YoY), net income of $1.6 billion (up 260% YoY) and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 billion (+75% YoY), driven by across-the-board strength in Shopee, SeaMoney and Garena. Shopee guidance and monetization — management targets ~25% GMV growth for 2026 while keeping full-year Adjusted EBITDA at least flat versus 2025, after showing improved monetization (ad revenue +70% YoY and ad take rate +80bps).

— management targets ~25% GMV growth for 2026 while keeping full-year Adjusted EBITDA at least flat versus 2025, after showing improved monetization (ad revenue +70% YoY and ad take rate +80bps). SeaMoney scaled rapidly with controlled risk — active credit users crossed ~37 million, Q4 added 5.8 million first-time borrowers, loan principal outstanding exceeded $9 billion, and 90-day NPL remained low at 1.1%.

— active credit users crossed ~37 million, Q4 added 5.8 million first-time borrowers, loan principal outstanding exceeded $9 billion, and 90-day NPL remained low at 1.1%. Garena momentum and IP/esports wins — bookings rose ~37% to ~$2.9 billion in 2025, Free Fire sustained strong growth with major IP collaborations (Naruto) and a Guinness-record global esports event that expanded engagement.

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.29. SEA has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $199.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Phillip Securities upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Key Stories Impacting SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

SEA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the Internet company based in Singapore to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of SEA by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $4,028,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in SEA by 248.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,897,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in SEA by 254.8% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

