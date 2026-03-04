SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. SEA had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Here are the key takeaways from SEA’s conference call:
- Sea delivered record 2025 results — $23 billion in revenue (+36% YoY), net income of $1.6 billion (up 260% YoY) and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 billion (+75% YoY), driven by across-the-board strength in Shopee, SeaMoney and Garena.
- Shopee guidance and monetization — management targets ~25% GMV growth for 2026 while keeping full-year Adjusted EBITDA at least flat versus 2025, after showing improved monetization (ad revenue +70% YoY and ad take rate +80bps).
- SeaMoney scaled rapidly with controlled risk — active credit users crossed ~37 million, Q4 added 5.8 million first-time borrowers, loan principal outstanding exceeded $9 billion, and 90-day NPL remained low at 1.1%.
- Garena momentum and IP/esports wins — bookings rose ~37% to ~$2.9 billion in 2025, Free Fire sustained strong growth with major IP collaborations (Naruto) and a Guinness-record global esports event that expanded engagement.
SEA Stock Performance
SE stock opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.29. SEA has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $199.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Key Stories Impacting SEA
Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue, profit and cash strength: Q4 revenue beat consensus (US$6.85B vs ~$6.42B), gross profit and net income rose year‑over‑year, and adjusted EBITDA increased — plus a strong net cash position (~US$8.73B) that supports continued investment and gives financial flexibility. Sea Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market reaction: some commentators see the selloff as an overreaction and a buying opportunity given long‑term growth runway (Shopee targeting ~25% GMV growth in 2026) and the company’s balance sheet. Sea: Market Panic Created A Rare Strong Buy Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed headline vs. underlying data: multiple writeups note Sea’s scaling across e‑commerce, gaming and fintech and argue the results highlight multi‑segment growth even as investment pace rises — useful context but not new guidance. Sea Results Highlight Multi Segment Growth And Undervalued Share Price Potential
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings transcript available: the Q4 call provides granular details on margins, competition and product-level investments — read for any incremental guidance or cost‑timing clarity. Sea Limited (SE) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and margin concerns drove the selloff: GAAP EPS missed expectations (US$0.63 vs US$0.91 consensus), which refocused traders on margin pressure from higher costs and heavier investment spending. MarketBeat Earnings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance / competitive pressure worries: management flagged intensified competition in Southeast Asia and signaled investments that could keep EBITDA expansion muted in the near term — analysts and options traders reacted by selling/targeting the stock. Sea shares tumble as high costs, slower annual GMV growth forecast bite
- Negative Sentiment: Market dynamics amplified declines: options flow and comparisons to other punished high‑growth names intensified intraday selling (reports note a steep intraday drop and heavy put activity). Options Traders Target Sea Stock as Higher Costs Weigh
SEA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the Internet company based in Singapore to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of SEA by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $4,028,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in SEA by 248.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,897,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in SEA by 254.8% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.
Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.
