Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,954,162 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 29th total of 2,424,201 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company's stock are sold short.
Scholastic Price Performance
Shares of SCHL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 334,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $872.34 million, a P/E ratio of -171.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $35.98.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Scholastic Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Scholastic
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 458.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Scholastic by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SCHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scholastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHL
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is a global company dedicated to children’s publishing, education technology and distribution services. The company’s core business encompasses three primary segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Technology, and International operations. Through its publishing arm, Scholastic produces and distributes a wide range of children’s books, novels, nonfiction titles and classroom magazines under well-known imprints such as Scholastic Press, Graphix and Chicken House.
