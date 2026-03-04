SAP SE $SAP Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,157,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,305,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SAP by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,992,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SAP by 9,269.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 421,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,542,000 after buying an additional 416,678 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,305,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after buying an additional 91,781 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays set a $283.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

SAP stock opened at $196.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.05. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $187.93 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $241.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 19.92%.The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

