Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) to Hold

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Nomura upgraded Inpex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.07%.
INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.
INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.
