Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) to Hold

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Nomura upgraded Inpex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Inpex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHY opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. Inpex has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

