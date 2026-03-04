Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.61.

Get SEA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SEA has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $199.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.29.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.80%.The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SEA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the Internet company based in Singapore to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $515,894,000 after buying an additional 521,782 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,282,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in SEA by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.