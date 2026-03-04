Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $3.92. Saipem shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 26,705 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Saipem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Saipem alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAPMF

Saipem Trading Down 9.9%

About Saipem

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

(Get Free Report)

Saipem is a leading global engineering and construction company specializing in upstream, midstream and downstream projects for the oil and gas industry. The company offers a full suite of services including engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for onshore and offshore facilities, as well as specialized drilling services. Its expertise spans the development of floating production units, subsea pipelines, and complex petrochemical plants, catering to major energy producers and national oil companies around the world.

In addition to its core oil and gas portfolio, Saipem has expanded into renewable energy and infrastructure markets, leveraging its engineering capabilities in areas such as offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.