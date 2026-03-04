Ryan Kolln Acquires 65,164 Shares of Appen (ASX:APX) Stock

Appen Limited (ASX:APX – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Kolln bought 65,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.82 per share, with a total value of A$118,272.66.
Appen Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $464.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
Appen Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Appen
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.