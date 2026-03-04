Ryan Kolln Acquires 65,164 Shares of Appen (ASX:APX) Stock

Appen Limited (ASX:APX – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Kolln bought 65,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.82 per share, with a total value of A$118,272.66.

The company has a market cap of $464.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process. Its platform provides data annotation, such as workflow management and collaboration, data organization, communication, and performance analysis; audio transcription; data collection and categorization; data monitoring; and dataset creation, model performance evaluation, fine-tuning, A/B testing for validation.

