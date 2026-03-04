Ryan Greenawalt Sells 27,986 Shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Greenawalt sold 27,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $197,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,721,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,338,055.50. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. 374,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,896. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.56 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 341.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 792,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,444 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTG shares. Zacks Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc (NYSE: ALTG) is a North American distributor of material handling and logistics equipment. The company offers a broad lineup of forklifts, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, tow motors, pallet jacks and related attachments, serving manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and industrial facilities. Through its network of branch locations, Alta Equipment provides customers with new and used sales, short- and long-term rentals, and integrated fleet management solutions designed to support operational efficiency.

In addition to equipment sales, Alta Equipment supports customers with comprehensive after-sales services.

Featured Articles

