RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $209.95 and last traded at $209.03. 5,985,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 6,706,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.52.
RTX News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RTX is actively pitching to play a larger role in the FAA’s planned $12.5 billion air-traffic control modernisation, positioning the company to capture a multi‑billion opportunity if selected. RTX Seeks Larger Role in FAA’s $12.5B ATC Overhaul
- Positive Sentiment: Separately, RTX is pitching an integrated technology suite for the U.S. air-traffic control modernisation program, reinforcing its relevance beyond traditional defense programs into large civil contracts. RTX pitches integrated technology suite for US air traffic modernisation programme
- Positive Sentiment: White House meetings with Lockheed and RTX executives to discuss boosting weapons production signal potential policy support and priority on accelerating defense output—a bullish catalyst for backlog conversion and near‑term revenue. Market Chatter: Lockheed Martin, RTX Executives to Meet at White House to Discuss Boosting Weapons Production
- Positive Sentiment: Geo‑political tensions in the Middle East have driven a sector‑wide rally; coverage highlights RTX’s very large backlog and the expectation of sustained demand for missiles, air‑defense and sustainment — a direct tailwind to revenue visibility. Defense Stocks: Rockets, Radars, and Record Backlogs (RTX)
- Positive Sentiment: Citi and other analysts flag a “missile megatrend” and higher defense spending expectations, calling the sector underpriced — supportive macro narrative for RTX’s missile and munitions franchises. Missile ‘megatrend’ still underestimated despite Iran conflict, says Citi
- Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst pieces (Forbes, Seeking Alpha) reiterate bullish views on RTX as a core defense play with strong product franchises and long-term growth potential—supporting investor conviction. Why RTX Stock Is A Better Play Than ATI For Growth & Value Raytheon Corporation: Backbone Of U.S. Defense
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pages and “is it a buy?” features (Zacks, Yahoo/Shares) are flagging strong investor interest and recent outperformance; useful for sentiment monitoring but not new fundamental news. Is Trending Stock RTX Corporation (RTX) a Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Some peripheral articles mention AI/military forecasting and market commentary that include RTX; these provide context on themes but are not company‑specific catalysts. PLTR, NOC and RTX Forecast – AI and Military in Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple tech articles reference “RTX” in the Nvidia GPU brand (RTX 5070/5090) — unrelated to RTX Corporation; investors should not conflate GPU headlines with Raytheon/Pratt & Whitney news. Example: MSI/Nvidia GPU reports. MSI GeForce RTX 5090D v2 LIGHTNING Z for China spotted
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.
RTX Trading Up 1.2%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.
Insider Activity at RTX
In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of RTX
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RTX Company Profile
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
