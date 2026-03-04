RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $209.95 and last traded at $209.03. 5,985,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 6,706,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.52.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

RTX Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.