RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,452,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,317,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,333,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 10.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in RTX by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,693,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,105.60. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key RTX News

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of RTX opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.78. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $276.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.