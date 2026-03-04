RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 61,249 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,249 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.26% of ACM Research worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 462.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,504,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,405 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,302,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 649,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,640,000 after buying an additional 549,971 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 32.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,822,000 after acquiring an additional 348,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 396.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 269,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 802,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,388,396.96. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Weiss Ratings raised ACM Research from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83.

About ACM Research

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.