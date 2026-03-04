Royce & Associates LP Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. $PKE

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKEFree Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,628 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.54% of Park Aerospace worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 1,914.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 96,830 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,904,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKE opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $572.19 million, a PE ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 0.29. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 116.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

