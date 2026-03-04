Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Ross Stores’ conference call:
- Q4 momentum was strong — total sales rose 12% to $6.6B and comparable store sales climbed 9%, driven primarily by higher transactions and broad-based strength across categories (notably shoes and cosmetics) and regions.
- Management attributes the outperformance to merchandising, marketing and store/operational improvements — branded assortments, a successful holiday campaign, better in‑store execution and strong supply‑chain performance drove traffic gains and faster inventory turns.
- Store growth and inventory position look constructive — inventories were up 8% with packaway at 37% of inventory, the company opened 90 net new stores in 2025 and plans to open 110 new locations in 2026 (≈85 Ross, 25 dd’s) while targeting long‑term footprints of 2,900 Ross and 700 dd’s.
- Capital returns were increased — Ross completed a $2.1B buyback, announced a new $2.55B repurchase authorization and raised the quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.445, alongside solid FY results (sales $22.8B; EPS $6.61).
- 2026 guidance is constructive but mixed — Q1 comps of +7%–8% (EPS $1.60–$1.67) and FY comps of +3%–4% (EPS $7.02–$7.36) are offset by expected near‑term margin pressures from a recent DC opening, packaway timing and higher incentive costs, with management saying margin expansion remains possible over time.
Ross Stores Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,970,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.59. Ross Stores has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $206.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Ross Stores
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,506,099,000 after purchasing an additional 99,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,436,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $979,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,747,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $605,704,000 after purchasing an additional 426,370 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $851,451,000 after buying an additional 70,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Ross Stores
Here are the key news stories impacting Ross Stores this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Ross reported fourth-quarter EPS of $2.00, topping the Zacks consensus of $1.88 and improving vs. $1.79 a year ago, signaling continued margin recovery. Ross Stores (ROST) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns & guidance — Ross said Q4 results were well above guidance, authorized a new two‑year buyback program and announced a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend; company also provided Q1 and fiscal 2026 guidance. ROSS STORES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS WELL ABOVE GUIDANCE
- Positive Sentiment: Sales outlook raised — Management forecasted annual sales above Street estimates, citing resilient demand for discounted apparel and accessories, which supports revenue visibility for fiscal 2026. Ross Stores forecasts annual sales above estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Strong start to spring — Management described a “very strong start” to the spring shopping season, boosting conviction in a retail rebound and supporting near‑term same‑store sales momentum. Ross Stores touts ‘very strong start’ for spring shopping
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Barclays and other firms raised forecasts/price targets (Barclays bumped its target and kept an overweight stance), adding external validation to the company’s outlook. Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Price
- Neutral Sentiment: Tariff ruling provides indirect tailwind — Market commentary notes the Supreme Court tariff decision could ease margin pressure and boost inventory availability for off‑price resellers like Ross, but benefits are indirect and timeline-dependent. 3 Stocks With the Most to Gain From Tariff Relief (ROST)
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings analyst moves — Several analysts revised forecasts ahead of the print, reflecting anticipation of stronger Q4 results; these changes reduced headline surprise but validated momentum. Ross Stores Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
Ross Stores Company Profile
Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.
Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.
