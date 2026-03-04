Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Ross Stores' conference call:

Q4 momentum was strong — total sales rose 12% to $6.6B and comparable store sales climbed 9% , driven primarily by higher transactions and broad-based strength across categories (notably shoes and cosmetics) and regions.

Management attributes the outperformance to merchandising, marketing and store/operational improvements — branded assortments, a successful holiday campaign, better in‑store execution and strong supply‑chain performance drove traffic gains and faster inventory turns.

Store growth and inventory position look constructive — inventories were up 8% with packaway at 37% of inventory, the company opened 90 net new stores in 2025 and plans to open 110 new locations in 2026 (≈85 Ross, 25 dd’s) while targeting long‑term footprints of 2,900 Ross and 700 dd’s.

Capital returns were increased — Ross completed a $2.1B buyback, announced a new $2.55B repurchase authorization and raised the quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.445, alongside solid FY results (sales $22.8B; EPS $6.61).

2026 guidance is constructive but mixed — Q1 comps of +7%–8% (EPS $1.60–$1.67) and FY comps of +3%–4% (EPS $7.02–$7.36) are offset by expected near‑term margin pressures from a recent DC opening, packaway timing and higher incentive costs, with management saying margin expansion remains possible over time.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,970,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.59. Ross Stores has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $206.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Evercore upped their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,506,099,000 after purchasing an additional 99,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,436,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $979,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,747,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $605,704,000 after purchasing an additional 426,370 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $851,451,000 after buying an additional 70,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Featured Articles

