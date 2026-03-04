Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.020-7.360 EPS.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $197.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $206.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Positive Sentiment: Beat on Q4 results — Ross reported Q4 EPS of $2.00 and revenue of $6.64B, topping estimates and showing 12% revenue growth and a 9% comparable‑store sales gain. This drove upbeat commentary about a strong holiday and spring start. MarketBeat: Ross Q4 Results

Beat on Q4 results — Ross reported Q4 EPS of $2.00 and revenue of $6.64B, topping estimates and showing 12% revenue growth and a 9% comparable‑store sales gain. This drove upbeat commentary about a strong holiday and spring start. Positive Sentiment: Raised full‑year guidance — Ross updated FY26 EPS to $7.02–7.36 vs. consensus ~6.76, and provided Q1 EPS guidance roughly in line with estimates; management also announced a new two‑year repurchase authorization and a 10% dividend increase. These items support longer‑term earnings and capital‑returns expectations. PR Newswire: Ross Press Release

Raised full‑year guidance — Ross updated FY26 EPS to $7.02–7.36 vs. consensus ~6.76, and provided Q1 EPS guidance roughly in line with estimates; management also announced a new two‑year repurchase authorization and a 10% dividend increase. These items support longer‑term earnings and capital‑returns expectations. Positive Sentiment: Market share and traffic momentum — Coverage highlights Ross’s ability to pull shoppers from mainstream retailers and describes a “very strong” start to spring, supporting upside to same‑store sales and margins. PYMNTS: Market Share Gain

Market share and traffic momentum — Coverage highlights Ross’s ability to pull shoppers from mainstream retailers and describes a “very strong” start to spring, supporting upside to same‑store sales and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price‑target upgrades — Barclays raised its price target to $221 and kept an overweight view, indicating analyst conviction on the stock’s longer‑term upside even as near‑term volatility persists. Benzinga: Barclays PT Raise

Analyst price‑target upgrades — Barclays raised its price target to $221 and kept an overweight view, indicating analyst conviction on the stock’s longer‑term upside even as near‑term volatility persists. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings detail and call transcripts available — Investors can review the earnings call and transcripts for color on inventory, margin outlook and promotional strategy to judge sustainability of current tailwinds. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings detail and call transcripts available — Investors can review the earnings call and transcripts for color on inventory, margin outlook and promotional strategy to judge sustainability of current tailwinds. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and profit‑taking — Zacks cut Ross from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” which can prompt short‑term selling; combined with recent run‑up to near‑year‑high levels, investors are taking profits. Zacks: Rating Change

Analyst downgrade and profit‑taking — Zacks cut Ross from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” which can prompt short‑term selling; combined with recent run‑up to near‑year‑high levels, investors are taking profits. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness — Pre‑market/futures softness and mixed macro sentiment reduced appetite for retail cyclicals today, muting some of the positive reaction to Ross’s report. Benzinga: Stocks to Watch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,124.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

