Rosenblatt Securities Has Lowered Expectations for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of GitLab from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on GitLab from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.19.
View Our Latest Analysis on GTLB
GitLab Price Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 30,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 49,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,395.75. The trade was a 37.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,542,663.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,495. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $14,788,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 23,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in GitLab by 650.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GitLab News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — GitLab reported $0.30 EPS and $260.4M revenue (up 23% YoY), topping estimates and showing momentum in subscription growth. MarketBeat Q4 Release
- Positive Sentiment: FY27 EPS guidance above consensus — GitLab raised FY27 EPS guidance to $0.76–$0.80 (vs. ~$0.58 consensus), which supports better forward profitability expectations. Press Release / Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: $400M share-repurchase program — The board authorized up to $400 million for buybacks, which can be supportive of the stock over time and signal confidence from the board. BusinessWire Release
- Positive Sentiment: Product / ARR momentum — Management highlighted surpassing $1B ARR and the new AI agent platform as growth drivers, supporting the narrative of secular demand for DevSecOps tooling. Yahoo Finance Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: FY revenue guidance roughly in-line — FY27 revenue was guided to ~ $1.1B, broadly in line with consensus, leaving revenue growth trajectory a watch item rather than a surprise. Press Release / Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue guide missed slightly — Q1 FY27 revenue guidance of $253–$255M came in just below consensus (~$256M), which pressured sentiment despite the beat on EPS. Investing.com: Weak Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: After-hours/market reaction & headlines — Several outlets flagged that the guidance mixed bag (revenue miss + provisioned costs) led to after-hours weakness. That explains near-term selling pressure even with a Q4 beat. Benzinga: Stock Dips After Q4
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts — DA Davidson and TD Cowen lowered ratings/targets this week, reducing near-term upside in street expectations. TickerReport / Benzinga Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & mixed institutional flows noted in data feeds — reports of significant insider sales and portfolio reshuffling by funds add to cautious sentiment among some holders. QuiverQuant: Stock Falls / Insider Data
About GitLab
GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.
The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.