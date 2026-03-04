Rosenblatt Securities Has Lowered Expectations for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of GitLab from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on GitLab from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. GitLab has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 0.79.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 30,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 49,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,395.75. The trade was a 37.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,542,663.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,495. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $14,788,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 23,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in GitLab by 650.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

