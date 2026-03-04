Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 147.5% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 247,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,157,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 654,001 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.81.

In other Roivant Sciences news, insider Frank Torti sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $38,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,736,547 shares in the company, valued at $376,656,118.74. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $37,723,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,290,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,864,977.60. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,318,014 shares of company stock valued at $315,727,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

