Roger Fradin Sells 101,666 Shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 26th, Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14.

Vertiv Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $244.18 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $264.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.63.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Positive Sentiment: Completed a $2.1B senior unsecured notes offering and closed a $2.5B senior unsecured revolving credit facility — debut investment‑grade notes improve liquidity, extend maturities and lower refinancing risk, supporting capital structure for growth and large AI/data‑center contracts. Bond & Revolver Announcement

Completed a $2.1B senior unsecured notes offering and closed a $2.5B senior unsecured revolving credit facility — debut investment‑grade notes improve liquidity, extend maturities and lower refinancing risk, supporting capital structure for growth and large AI/data‑center contracts. Positive Sentiment: Launched a compact, high‑capacity double‑stack PowerBar Track busway to boost power density and preserve white space for AI workloads — product directly addresses hyperscaler/colocation pain points and can accelerate deployments. Busway Product Release

Launched a compact, high‑capacity double‑stack PowerBar Track busway to boost power density and preserve white space for AI workloads — product directly addresses hyperscaler/colocation pain points and can accelerate deployments. Positive Sentiment: Expanded AI‑infrastructure capabilities (digital twin for NYSE composite and press coverage highlighting Vertiv as a “picks & shovels” AI supplier) — reinforces sales pipeline and the narrative that Vertiv is essential to AI data‑center buildouts. Digital Twin Story

Expanded AI‑infrastructure capabilities (digital twin for NYSE composite and press coverage highlighting Vertiv as a “picks & shovels” AI supplier) — reinforces sales pipeline and the narrative that Vertiv is essential to AI data‑center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Strong thematic/analyst interest: MarketBeat, Zacks and ETF writeups highlight Vertiv’s large backlog (~$15B) and position it as a core AI‑infrastructure play — can attract institutional and ETF flows. MarketBeat Backlog/Analyst Coverage

Strong thematic/analyst interest: MarketBeat, Zacks and ETF writeups highlight Vertiv’s large backlog (~$15B) and position it as a core AI‑infrastructure play — can attract institutional and ETF flows. Neutral Sentiment: High investor attention / watchlist mentions increase volume and volatility but are not a fundamental change; could amplify short‑term moves. Investor Attention Note

High investor attention / watchlist mentions increase volume and volatility but are not a fundamental change; could amplify short‑term moves. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is elevated (P/E ~70+) after a large run-up — supports caution that much of the AI growth is already priced in and increases sensitivity to execution misses or guidance changes. Valuation & Metrics

Valuation is elevated (P/E ~70+) after a large run-up — supports caution that much of the AI growth is already priced in and increases sensitivity to execution misses or guidance changes. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed (Chairman, multiple directors and an EVP sold large blocks on Feb. 26–27) — the size and frequency of sales (many sales >30k–100k shares) can be perceived as a negative signal or increase free float/near‑term supply. Insider Selling Summary

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

