Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.7857.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Lifesci Capital raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

RCKT stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $40,643.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,052,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,268.95. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,253 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $40,557.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 683,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,974.56. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,415 shares of company stock worth $97,398 in the last 90 days. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 97,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 410,238 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 995,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

