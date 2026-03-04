Robert Half Inc. $RHI Stock Holdings Lowered by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278,402 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 362.3% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 20,257.1% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $56.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Robert Half from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Robert Half in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.