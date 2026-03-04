RGNT (NYSEAMERICAN:RGNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity upgraded shares of RGNT (NYSEAMERICAN:RGNT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

RGNT Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RGNT opened at $3.35 on Monday. RGNT has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

RGNT Company Profile

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing tissue repair solutions which seek to restore the health. Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel.

