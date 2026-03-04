Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVMD. Nextech Invest Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,579,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,513,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,402,000 after buying an additional 864,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $62,584,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $44,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD stock opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $124.49.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 5,447 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $418,438.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,402,052. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $7,542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 141,053 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,289.68. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,792 shares of company stock worth $14,379,040. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Benchmark reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore upgraded Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

