Reviewing SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) and Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN)

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) and SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic International has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGS has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic International and SGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic International -22.66% N/A -90.47% SGS N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic International $442.61 million 0.42 -$135.48 million ($2.24) -1.42 SGS $8.38 billion 2.79 $806.06 million N/A N/A

This table compares Atlantic International and SGS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SGS has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlantic International and SGS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic International 1 1 0 1 2.33 SGS 1 2 1 3 2.86

Summary

SGS beats Atlantic International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services. In addition, it offers a range of testing, inspection and certification solutions for the crop science, food, health science, and cosmetics and hygiene industries; field services, technical assessment, and advisory services; and services related to industrial, public health and safety, environmental testing, and public mandates. Further, it provides assessment, auditing, and certification, supply chain assurance, training, consulting, and sustainability assurance services; agricultural commodities, geochemistry, laboratory testing petroleum and chemicals, metallurgy and consulting, mineral and metal commodities, and oil, gas, and chemical commodities; and sustainability solutions. The company serves the agriculture and food, chemical, construction, consumer and retail, energy, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, mining, oil and gas, public, and transportation sectors. SGS SA was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

