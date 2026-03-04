Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Resonac Holdings Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $77.25, with a volume of 414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Resonac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Resonac Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Resonac had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.11%.

Resonac Company Profile

Resonac Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHWDY), formerly known as Showa Denko K.K., is a diversified chemical manufacturer based in Tokyo, Japan. The company produces a broad range of industrial chemicals and performance materials that serve sectors including automotive, electronics, energy storage and environmental applications. Its product portfolio encompasses basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, functional chemicals, ceramic powders, aluminum specialty products and graphite electrodes for steel production.

Resonac maintains a strong presence in the electronics materials market through its supply of semiconductor‐grade silicon, silicon wafers, rare‐earth magnetic alloys and high‐purity gases and chemicals used in semiconductor fabrication.

