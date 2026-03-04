Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NovoCure Q1 Earnings

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NovoCure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 20.79%.The firm had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore set a $20.00 price objective on NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NovoCure

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 662.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company’s non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure’s approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.