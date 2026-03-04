Real Brokerage’s (REAX) Buy Rating Reiterated at JonesTrading

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by JonesTrading in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. JonesTrading’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Real Brokerage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

REAX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. 1,729,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,525. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.21 million, a PE ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $505.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.98 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 40,635 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 478,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 149,128 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Real Brokerage by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,952,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 787,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

