Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.07 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 28.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%.

RYAM traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. 1,415,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.14. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc is a publicly traded specialty bioproducts company focused on the production of high-purity cellulose and engineered wood products. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company operates a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, New Zealand and Europe. Its cellulose specialties business produces dissolving pulps and high-purity fibers that serve a range of end markets, including food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

