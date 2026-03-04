Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,058 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Venture Global were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Venture Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620,863 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter valued at about $76,489,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Venture Global by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 233,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Venture Global by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 562,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 388,892 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Venture Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus on higher LNG sales volumes (EPS $0.41 vs. ~$0.35 estimate), showing strong profitability and volume growth; management provided supporting materials and an earnings call transcript.

Positive Sentiment: Legal win: a New York court refused to overturn an arbitration ruling that favored Venture Global in its dispute with Shell — removes a major overhang and reduces legal uncertainty.

Positive Sentiment: Commercial deals & supply flexibility: signed a five‑year 0.5 MTPA supply deal with Trafigura and said it can step up output amid Qatar production halts — supports forward revenue visibility and market share opportunity.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Bank of America reiterated a Buy, citing a strong project pipeline and potential margin upside, which can attract investors seeking exposure to LNG growth.

Neutral Sentiment: Industry/operational commentary highlights Venture Global's fleet and positioning as an advantage in a disrupted LNG market — supportive context but not an immediate earnings driver.

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple transcripts and slide decks from the Q4 call are available for investors to assess guidance, volumes and margin commentary (useful for modeling but not new news).

Negative Sentiment: Company flagged a downbeat 2026 profit outlook due to Winter Storm Fern and first-quarter LNG margin compression — this lowers near-term expectations and was cited as a reason for cautious guidance.

Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~67,294 put options (≈+284% vs. average), signaling elevated hedging or bearish bets that can amplify short-term downside pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Some reports flagged a revenue miss despite EPS beat — investors focused on top-line strength and margin sustainability may view this as a caution.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VG. New Street Research set a $15.00 price target on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

Venture Global Price Performance

Venture Global stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 5.70.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue was up 191.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Venture Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Venture Global news, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $6,890,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Venture Global

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

