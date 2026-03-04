R. Hewitt Pate Sells 35,475 Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 35,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $6,600,478.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,301.48. This represents a 80.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R. Hewitt Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00.

On Friday, January 30th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,969,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,096,685. The company has a market cap of $376.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.88. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $191.56.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus set a $203.00 target price on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Melius Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.95.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,492,377,000 after purchasing an additional 961,341 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

