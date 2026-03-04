QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Update

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,917,908 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the January 29th total of 2,132,704 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,082 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,082 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.70. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. QuinStreet had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $287.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QuinStreet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,951,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,682,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 295,680 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,633,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 496,492 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,923,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

Featured Articles

