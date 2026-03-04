Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 68,110 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,110 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.99. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: BNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

