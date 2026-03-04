Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 217,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 589.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 887,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 759,160 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 6.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RealReal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in RealReal by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on RealReal from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.67.

Insider Activity

In other RealReal news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,301,397.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,482,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,390.88. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $181,832.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 170,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,929.92. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,298 shares of company stock worth $2,522,395. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

