Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.28%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.