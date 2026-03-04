Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.41 Million in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $705,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,320.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward EPS forecasts (notably FY2027 and FY2028) and bumped Q3/Q4 2026 estimates, signaling a stronger longer‑term earnings outlook despite a “Hold” rating — this supports upside to future profitability and valuation.

Zacks Research raised several forward EPS forecasts (notably FY2027 and FY2028) and bumped Q3/Q4 2026 estimates, signaling a stronger longer‑term earnings outlook despite a “Hold” rating — this supports upside to future profitability and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Toll Brothers announced the final opportunity to buy one of four move‑in ready luxury townhomes at Mira Vista in San Diego, showing continued local demand and closings in a high‑end market. Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Luxury Townhome at Mira Vista in San Diego, California

Toll Brothers announced the final opportunity to buy one of four move‑in ready luxury townhomes at Mira Vista in San Diego, showing continued local demand and closings in a high‑end market. Neutral Sentiment: Toll Brothers opened a new community (Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge) in Ridgefield, WA — an expansion that supports future backlog and revenue but is a routine operational announcement with limited immediate earnings impact. Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge in Ridgefield, Washington

Toll Brothers opened a new community (Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge) in Ridgefield, WA — an expansion that supports future backlog and revenue but is a routine operational announcement with limited immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also cut near‑term quarter estimates (Q1 and Q2 2027) and modestly trimmed FY2026, leaving an overall mixed picture; the firm retains a “Hold” rating, which may limit upside from analyst sentiment.

Zacks also cut near‑term quarter estimates (Q1 and Q2 2027) and modestly trimmed FY2026, leaving an overall mixed picture; the firm retains a “Hold” rating, which may limit upside from analyst sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a cautious/negative take (“Still Not Enough Conviction To Upgrade To A Buy”), which can amplify investor reluctance to move from Hold to Buy and pressure the stock. Toll Brothers: Still Not Enough Conviction To Upgrade To A Buy

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $153.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore set a $174.00 target price on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $7,237,508.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 321,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,535,887.52. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,407,982.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

