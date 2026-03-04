Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.12 Million in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 1,892.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 18,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research set a $143.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Autoliv Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE ALV opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $130.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Franz-Josef Kortuem sold 8,300 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,549 shares in the company, valued at $668,099.60. The trade was a 59.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Swahn sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $180,360.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,467.42. The trade was a 21.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,735. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

