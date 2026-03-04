Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4,666.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 136,670 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,292,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 556.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $2,234,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $107.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.94%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

