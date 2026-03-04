Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC $BCS

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 72.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Barclays by 289.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Barclays Dividend Announcement

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3069 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.