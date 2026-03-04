Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in World Kinect in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in World Kinect by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 4.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WKC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded World Kinect from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on World Kinect from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $28.00.

World Kinect Price Performance

WKC opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. World Kinect Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.22%.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.