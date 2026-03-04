Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 54,759 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 2,365.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,759 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 840.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 140.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.00%.The company had revenue of $385.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKWD. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson acquired 22,100 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,436.24. This represents a 15.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandip A. Kapadia sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $251,550.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,030.59. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,076. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.