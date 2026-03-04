Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 117,380 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. $SVM

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,380 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 84.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 368,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 168,567 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 29.5% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,562,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 356,005 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SVM. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $11.00 price target on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -176.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company’s core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People’s Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company’s principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

