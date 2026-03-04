Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 37,190 SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 81,910 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signed 32 Manhattan office leases totaling ~491,098 sq ft in Jan–Feb 2026 and reports a pipeline >1.0M sq ft — notable deals include a 150k+ sq ft expansion at 245 Park and TD Securities' expansion. Management says rents are rising and concessions are tightening, which supports higher cash flow and occupancy recovery in Midtown Manhattan.

Completed sale of 690 Madison Avenue for $54.5M (asset fully leased to Van Cleef & Arpels). The disposition monetizes a retail asset and can redeploy capital or reduce leverage — a clear near-term balance-sheet/portfolio-management positive.

Promoted Harrison Sitomer to President & Chief Investment Officer and extended CFO and COO contracts — signals leadership continuity and could improve capital-allocation execution as SLG repositions its portfolio.

Management presented at Citi's Miami Global Property CEO Conference (transcript and slideshow available). Expect reiteration of leasing trends, pipeline and portfolio strategy; useful for modeling guidance but not new earnings data.

Scotiabank lowered its price target from $61 to $51 while keeping a "sector outperform" rating. The cut trims analyst upside and may weigh on near-term sentiment despite the maintained positive stance.

In other SL Green Realty news, CEO Marc Holliday sold 22,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $986,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,698 shares in the company, valued at $430,591.20. This represents a 69.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $67,588.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $318,927.15. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $159.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore set a $54.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City’s largest office landlords, the company’s portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

