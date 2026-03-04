Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Quanex Building Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NX stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $898.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $489.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanex Building Products news, insider Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh sold 119,485 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,904,590.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,421,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,484,751.26. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 49,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 887.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 104.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of components for the window, door and building products industries in North America. The company operates through two primary segments: Window Products and Door & Building Products. Its Window Products segment supplies vinyl window profiles and related accessories, while its Door & Building Products segment offers engineered door skins, panels, siding products, specialty moldings and other exterior building components.

Within its Window Products segment, Quanex produces extrusion profiles used by window fabricators to assemble vinyl casement, double-hung, slider and picture windows.

