Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research set a $110.00 price objective on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qnity Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:Q opened at $116.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.08. Qnity Electronics has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $140.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qnity Electronics’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Qnity Electronics news, VP Michael G. Goss sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $160,677.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,130.95. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon D. Kemp sold 5,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $480,731.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,936.77. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qnity Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Q. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $96,920,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

