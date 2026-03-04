Q1 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC Increased by Analyst

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Pickering Energy Partners upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners analyst D. Smith now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Pickering Energy Partners also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 6,350 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $415,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 97,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,400,044. The trade was a 6.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,467,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,272,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pickering Energy Partners sharply raised its EPS forecasts across 2026–2027 (examples: FY2026 to $2.92 from $2.70, FY2027 to $3.39 from $3.15; Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027 quarterlies were lifted as well). The upgrades signal higher expected earnings power and provide a fundamental rationale for multiple expansion.

TechnipFMC was reported to have hit an annual high on the NYSE Composite, a technical sign of bullish momentum that can attract momentum and index‑tracking flows. Neutral Sentiment: Pickering’s forecasts are meaningfully above the current consensus cited elsewhere (consensus FY currently ~ $1.63), so investors should watch whether other analysts and company guidance converge toward these higher numbers or treat Pickering as an outlier.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

